First Alert: Snow Likely Overnight With Scattered Snow Into Monday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A light, accumulating snow expected overnight - Monday
  • Big warm up this week to near 60 by Thursday
  • A widespread soaking rain likely Friday & Saturday
Tonight-Monday: Snow showers are likely overnight with scattered snow showers continuing on Monday. From St. Louis east, expect about 1-2″. West of St. Louis amounts will be lesser, generally trace up to 1″. Watch for slippery roads during the morning drive Monday.

Through Thursday, we’ll gradually experience a warm-up with highs up to 60!

Friday - Satuday: A widespread soaking rain is looking likely. Many locations look to pick up about an inch of rain.

7 Day Forecast
