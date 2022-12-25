First Alert: Snow Likely Overnight With Scattered Snow Into Monday

First Alert Weather:

A light, accumulating snow expected overnight - Monday

Big warm up this week to near 60 by Thursday

A widespread soaking rain likely Friday & Saturday

Tonight-Monday: Snow showers are likely overnight with scattered snow showers continuing on Monday. From St. Louis east, expect about 1-2″. West of St. Louis amounts will be lesser, generally trace up to 1″. Watch for slippery roads during the morning drive Monday.

Through Thursday, we’ll gradually experience a warm-up with highs up to 60!

Friday - Satuday: A widespread soaking rain is looking likely. Many locations look to pick up about an inch of rain.

