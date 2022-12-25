Demetrious Johnson, former Mizzou, NFL player and charity organizer, dies at 61

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Demetrious Johnson, former Mizzou and NFL player, died today at age 61 .

Johnson was a St. Louis native and founded The Demetrius Johnson Foundation.

Johnson hosted charity events each year with his foundation. The foundation provides young people with mentoring programs, job training programs, and after-school tutoring.

