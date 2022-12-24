Ukrainian pastry chef finds home, new goal for her passion in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Colorful macarons are lined up across a baking sheet on the countertop of a home in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. This is where you can find Taisiya Hrynchyshyna doing what she does best.

“It started when I was on maternity leave,” said Taisiya in Ukrainian. “I started off by making macarons.”

Despite the language barrier, her passion is one that needs no words to see all the craftsmanship and care she puts into every single piece.

However, the last 10 months of Taisiya’s life that have not been as sweet.

“On February 23, we decided to leave [Ukraine] because already the situation was tense. First of all, we decided because of the child…to protect the child so he doesn’t see anything, God forbid.”

Taisiya, her husband, and their 3-year-old son Leo traveled from their home in the Kiev region of Ukraine towards Southeastern Europe, crossing the Hungarian border just as Russian troops began bombing their country. This signaled what they had already feared: the start of the war.

“We decided to go to Montenegro because it was a cheaper country where we could wait out the war, but it took a long time,” said Taisiya.

The war displaced them from their home and displaced Taisiya from her dream of opening a bakery in her country, which was set to happen just as the war began.

“We [had] started buying everything for our bakery. We found a place and bought equipment,” she said.

After the war began, her goal was to find a better life for her family, which she believed could happen in the U.S.

“My husband is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and so, we’ve been thinking about opening our home to families coming from Afghanistan,” said Michelle Etter.

That’s what initially pushed St. Louis residents Michelle and Sam Etter toward the opportunity to help Taisiya and her family.

“We found a group through Instagram that was helping to match families in the United States with families looking to leave Ukraine,” said Michelle Etter.

Through the U.S. federal program Uniting for Ukraine, the Etters now sponsor Taisiya and her family to live in the U.S.

“Leo is adorable, so it’s hard to say no to him and then we had the opportunity to live with a pastry chef, so that made it even better,” said Etter.

“The first thing I like about America is the people,” said Taisiya.

For the last two months, Taisiya’s family has been sharing the same space and kitchen with the Etters, where she now bakes for those in the new community she’s built in St. Louis.

Yet, her dream remains.

“My dream is to live and open a bakery in America,” said Taisiya.

This time, though, she hopes opening a bakery soon will pave the way for bringing her loved ones to the U.S.

“My husband’s parents and my friends remain in Ukraine,” said Taisiya. “There is also no light now in some areas for eight hours to 12 hours and there is no water either.”

This dedication continues to serve as a reminder of the war back home that continues to impact Ukrainian lives.

“I think it causes us to reflect on what’s going on in the entire world, so talking to them about what their family is still experiencing over there in Ukraine. I think this has made us feel more thoughtful about what it means to be safe here,” said Etter.

Taisiya has her own Instagram page where she shares all her baking. Right now, the family is working on going through the proper channels to start a bakery business here in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.