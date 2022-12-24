First Alert: Still Very Cold through Christmas, Snow Returns Monday
First Alert Weather:
- Single digit lows again tonight
- Cold but dry through Christmas Day
- Accumulating Snow Possible Monday
Temperatures tonight will again drop into the single digits, much like last night.
Christmas Day: We’ll see improvement in the temperatures as well as a drop in the wind. Expect an afternoon temperature in the lower-mid 20s.
Sunday Night-Monday: Snow showers are possible with accumulations likely. The track of the clipper low-pressure system will determine exactly where the heavier snow lines up and where there will be a sharp cut-off for no snow. Latest trends are showing slightly higher snow totals East of the Mississippi River, with 1-2″ possible. From the Mississippi River West, expect trace amounts up to about one inch. Watch for slick spots during the morning drive Monday.
Through the end of the week, we’ll gradually experience a warm-up with highs around 60 by Thursday!
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.