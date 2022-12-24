First Alert: Still Very Cold through Christmas, Snow Returns Monday

First Alert Weather:

Single digit lows again tonight

Cold but dry through Christmas Day

Accumulating Snow Possible Monday

Temperatures tonight will again drop into the single digits, much like last night.

Christmas Day: We’ll see improvement in the temperatures as well as a drop in the wind. Expect an afternoon temperature in the lower-mid 20s.

Sunday Night-Monday: Snow showers are possible with accumulations likely. The track of the clipper low-pressure system will determine exactly where the heavier snow lines up and where there will be a sharp cut-off for no snow. Latest trends are showing slightly higher snow totals East of the Mississippi River, with 1-2″ possible. From the Mississippi River West, expect trace amounts up to about one inch. Watch for slick spots during the morning drive Monday.

Snow possible Sun PM - Mon AM (KMOV)

Through the end of the week, we’ll gradually experience a warm-up with highs around 60 by Thursday!

