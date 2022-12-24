First Alert: A cold Christmas day with overnight snow

First Alert Weather:

Cold but dry through Christmas Day

Accumulating Snow Monday

Warm-up in time for the New Year

Christmas Day: Temperatures will generally sit in the mid-20s but it will feel about 10° colder when you factor in the wind chill. Thankfully, snow doesn’t start moving in until late tonight, so you should have a clear drive after your evening plans.

Sunday Night-Monday: Snow showers are possible with accumulations likely. The track of the clipper low-pressure system will determine exactly where the heavier snow lines up and where there will be a sharp cut-off for no snow. Latest trends are showing slightly higher snow totals East of the Mississippi River, with 1-2″ possible. From the Mississippi River West, expect trace amounts up to about one inch. Watch for slick spots during the morning drive Monday.

Through the end of the week, we’ll gradually experience a warm-up with highs around 60 by Thursday!

