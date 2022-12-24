First Alert: A cold Christmas day with overnight snow

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Cold but dry through Christmas Day
  • Accumulating Snow Monday
  • Warm-up in time for the New Year
Download the KMOV Weather App

Christmas Day: Temperatures will generally sit in the mid-20s but it will feel about 10° colder when you factor in the wind chill. Thankfully, snow doesn’t start moving in until late tonight, so you should have a clear drive after your evening plans.

Sunday Night-Monday: Snow showers are possible with accumulations likely. The track of the clipper low-pressure system will determine exactly where the heavier snow lines up and where there will be a sharp cut-off for no snow. Latest trends are showing slightly higher snow totals East of the Mississippi River, with 1-2″ possible. From the Mississippi River West, expect trace amounts up to about one inch. Watch for slick spots during the morning drive Monday.

Through the end of the week, we’ll gradually experience a warm-up with highs around 60 by Thursday!

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christmas 2022 Forecast
Christmas 2022 Forecast
First Alert: Still Very Cold through Christmas, Snow Returns Monday
First Alert: Still Very Cold through Christmas, Snow Returns Monday
7 Day Forecast
First Alert: Dangerous Cold Tonight, Snow Returns Monday
7 Day Forecast
First Alert: Dangerous Cold Tonight, Snow Returns Monday