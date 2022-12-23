Woman charged with attempted robbery in St. Louis Place neighborhood

By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempted robbery and armed criminal action after an incident in the St. Louis Place neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 39-year-old man was walking to his car near 20th and Madison Street around 9:15 p.m. when a woman came up to him and attempted to steal his car. He refused, a police report says, and then ran away. Police allege the suspect, who was identified as Bianca Robinson, then walked to a white car, where someone fired gunshots from.

Prosecutors charged Bianca Robinson with attempted robbery and armed criminal action.
Police found Robinson, arrested her and found a knife in her pocket. The victim was not injured, and nothing was stolen.

No other information has been released.

