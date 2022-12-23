Our top 5 headlines from 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at our top five headlines from this year.

1. Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified

On Monday October 24, a gunman entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South City resulting in the death of a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, and a teacher, Jean Kirk Kuczka, 61. Seven other victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.

2. Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history

Two brothers caught a record weight raccoon while hunting in Worth County. After contacting the Missouri Department of Conservation, the raccoon was weighed with an official scale and found to have broken the previous record by over 6-pounds.

3. ‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

An Olive Garden manager was fired after sending a lengthy and inappropriate message to restaurant team members. The message included phrases like, “If its a ‘family emergency’ and you can’t say, too bad.” The manager has since been fired.

4. Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI

The Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin was charged with the class E felony of Persistent Driving While Intoxicated. After being charged with a DWI on Dec. 4, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McLaughlin as a Persistent Offender for driving under the influence in 2010 and 2011 as well.

5. Missouri man goes viral for holding beer at PGA, lands deal with St. Louis beer giant

A Missouri man received a deal with Anheuser-Busch after being spotted at the PGA Championship holding a beer. While everyone around him was on their phones, Mark Radetic was holding a Michelob Ultra while following Tiger Woods.

