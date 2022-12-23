First Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect

First Alert Weather:

Dangerous wind chills today, -15 to -25

Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon Saturday

First Alert Weather Day through Saturday morning due to Wind Chills

Friday: The last time we had below zero temperatures in December was 33 years ago in 1989. Our wind chill dropped to -33 earlier @STL, so that ties us for 9th coldest on record. We’ll see plenty of clouds today and maybe even a few flurries. Highs only around 6 degrees when the average high is 43.

Christmas Eve Saturday is still a First Alert Weather Day focused on the morning wind chills of -10 to -20. It will be mostly sunny and cold, but temperatures will be climbing in the right direction with a high in the teens.

Christmas Sunday is cold but getting warmer compared to Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny and highs in the low 20s.

Sunday Night Snow showers possible with some light accumulations possible.

A big warm up arrives later next week!

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.