First Alert: Dangerous Cold Tonight, Snow Returns Monday

Dangerous wind chills through Saturday AM -15 to -25

Cold but dry this holiday weekend

Accumulating Snow returns Monday Morning

Christmas Eve Saturday is still a First Alert Weather Day during the morning wind chills of -10 to -25. It will be mostly sunny and cold, but temperatures will be climbing in the right direction with a high in the teens.

Christmas Sunday is cold but getting warmer compared to Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny and highs in the low 20s.

Sunday Night-Monday: Snow showers possible with accumulations likely. 1-2″ is possible for St. Louis with slightly higher totals northeast and lower totals southwest. However, the track of this Clipper system will determine where exactly the heavier snow lines up. Stay tuned for updates as the track changes and we’ll narrow in on the snow amounts. The low Monday will be 17, so this snow will stick right away to a cold ground. Most of the accumulation looks to be in the morning to early afternoon.

A big warm up arrives later next week! Highs will reach into the 50s but it comes with rain. We could see over an inch of rain late next week and next weekend.

