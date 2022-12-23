Fewer warming shelters open in St. Louis than planned; call 211 for help

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are 12 city-funded warming shelters open in the City of St. Louis, a spokesperson for the city said Thursday afternoon. That is fewer than previously planned, as the majority of the centers were going to be public libraries, which ended up closed.

The branches closed due to the weather. Those needing help finding a shelter can call the United Way at 211.

