Fewer warming shelters open in St. Louis than planned; call 211 for help

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are 12 city-funded warming shelters open in the City of St. Louis, a spokesperson for the city said Thursday afternoon. That is fewer than previously planned, as the majority of the centers were going to be public libraries, which ended up closed.

The branches closed due to the weather. Those needing help finding a shelter can call the United Way at 211.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some shelters are open. The others planned at SLPL are closed
Shelters Closing
firefighter
First responders prepare for extreme winter temps and send warnings for residents’ safety
Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney