Crews work to put out fire in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews are on scene attempting to extinguish a fire in St. Charles.

This was reported around 6 a.m. at the corner of Tanglewood Drive and Charles Drive. Crews arrived within five minutes of the call and attempted to attack the fire from the interior of the home. A resident was home but was able to evacuate before the fire became too intense.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Crews were able to knock down the fire but struggled with their water supply due to the freezing temperatures.

This story will be updated with more information once it has been received.

