Congresswoman Bush Delivers $18.4M for St. Louis Local Community Projects

Cori Bush
Cori Bush(KMOV)
By Isaac Golden
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - “St. Louis sent me to Congress to deliver. I am elated to say that with these funds, we are doing just that.” These were the words spoken by Congresswoman Cori Bush, as she secured over $18 million in Community Projects Funding for St Louis.

The exact amount secured was $18,362,457, which will go straight to addressing some of St. Louis’s most prominent needs. Such as housing, violence prevention, economic development, public health, substance use treatment, and youth engagement.

For more information about the recent funding’s, click the link below: https://appropriations.house.gov/sites/democrats.appropriations.house.gov/files/FY23%20Summary%20of%20Appropriations%20Provisions.pdf

