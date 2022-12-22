Steps you can take to prevent pipes from bursting during cold temps

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The expected drop in temperatures is also keeping plumbers around the St. Louis area busy. One expert told News 4 there are steps you can take right now to keep pipes from bursting when the temperatures drop.

You can run a stream of water on any faucets in your home that are on outside walls. It’s also a good idea to open up your cabinets to expose any faucets to warmer air to help keep anything from bursting.

On the outside of your home, hoses should be unplugged from faucets.

