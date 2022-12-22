Snow and holiday shopping pack local grocery and hardware stores

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- With just days until Christmas and the incoming snow, shoppers packed stores across the St. Louis Metro Wednesday.

The line to check out at several Schnucks locations wrapped around the stores as employees worked quickly to keep shelves stocked up amidst a very busy day.

To the delight of customers, the lines were shorter at the Save-A-Lot in Bridgeton.

At Branneky Hardware in Bridgeton, they saw a steady stream of customers.

“The last few days we’ve gone through product like crazy,” said Tim Branneky. Shovels and ice melt were flying off the shelves as St. Louis prepares for the first big snow of the season.

While no one likes to wait in long lines, there was a common thought amongst shoppers.

“I’m excited for a white Christmas, I love white Christmas and it’s my birthday and I love snow,” said Shane Davidson, who was picking up ice melt for himself and his family members.

As of Wednesday night, grocery stores in the area plan to remain open on Thursday. News 4 will update our website with any new information about closings.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.