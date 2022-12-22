Plow crews across the Metro get into position ahead of Thursday’s forecasted winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plow crews are scattered all over the Metro, loading materials and positioning equipment for quick response wherever weather strikes Thursday.

For Jeff Villavicencio and his crew, winter weather approaching this week is like their Super Bowl.

“It could be five inches.,” Villavicencio said. “I heard 12 inches. I’ve seen 12. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

His fleet includes seven plows, clearing roads and pouring salt, calcium, and brine in Swansea, Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, and Belleville, Illinois.

This will be Villavicencio’s crew’s first run of the season, and he said they are excited about the challenge.

“This is a good run, yes,” Villavicencio said. “Every day is a challenge, and we like challenges.”

Crews with Lawn-Mex inc are starting to load pallets of calcium and salt as part of their prep for the winter weather on the way. They cover much of the Metro East. Seven plows of various sizes are hooked up. They say they do this prep each season.

The concern for any crew this week, including the Illinois Department of Transportation, are strong winds and subzero temperatures.

“That’s really difficult to have a plan when you’re route length is two and a half, three hours,” Joe Monroe with IDOT’s engineering operations explained. “You get one shot at the plan, and it needs to be timed right.”

The City of St. Louis is also tracking a 20-degree drop in the span of just a few hours.

“Once that temperature gets under 10 degrees, it’s going to be very, very slow to see chemicals that work,” Kent Flake, with the City of St. Louis’ streets department, said.

In St. Louis County, plows will tackle side streets, while MoDOT prioritizes major highways and interstates.

“If you can park off the street, especially if you live on a narrow street or a cul-de-sac, please do so. I understand it’s not always possible, but if you can, it’s extremely helpful for us,” Dave Wrone, with St. Louis County’s Transportation Division, said.

As for Villavicencio in Belleville, he’s preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. He said his crew had already loaded ten pallets of salt to dump on Metro East roads. That’s a fourth of what he had to use all last season.

“You never get these kind of storms. You’re just waiting to see which one is a good one,” Villavicencio said.

