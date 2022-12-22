Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket

Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket
Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted Thursday to robbing a supermarket at gunpoint in 2019.

Officials say Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to approaching a store clerk at the Field Foods on Lafayette Ave. on Nov. 23, 2019. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras. Chambers pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raw Interview: Family of James Scales, Jr.
John Olds is currently missing after leaving Warrenton and is believed to be heading towards...
Warrenton man heading towards St. Louis found safe
Snow and holiday shopping pack local grocery and hardware stores
Snow and holiday shopping pack local grocery and hardware stores
snow plow
Plow crews across the Metro get into position ahead of Thursday’s forecasted winter weather