Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted Thursday to robbing a supermarket at gunpoint in 2019.

Officials say Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to approaching a store clerk at the Field Foods on Lafayette Ave. on Nov. 23, 2019. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras. Chambers pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

