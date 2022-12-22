How unconditional love and a community’s generosity embraced three orphaned children

(CBS NEWS) -- As much as Gregory Haupt tried, he was unable to outsmart time.

His song, “Three Six Nine, Loves of Mine” was a tribute to his three children, Jane, Max, and Henry. The song’s name represents the ages of his children and describes his love for them.

He had written it after he was diagnosed with colon cancer, just months before he died.

Unfortunately, his children would not just lose their father.

Their mother, Megan, would die just four months after Greg after an underdiagnosed heart condition caused cardiac arrest at just 40 years old—leaving the children orphaned.

