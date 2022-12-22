Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft.

The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

The free ride can be up to a $30 value and can be accessed with Lyft ride code: BBGMONYE2022

Quantities are limited to the first 2,000 rides.

