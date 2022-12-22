Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former owner of a controversial downtown nightclub is working for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Dana Kelly, who used to own Reign, was hired in August as an administrative assistant to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. In October, News 4 requested documents, which we recently received. Those documents show Kelly earns a salary of $50,000 but has no specifics on her duties.

Reign was shut down in the fall of 2021 and was the center of controversy. The owner sued Kelly for not paying rent and leaving the building in disrepair. The club was also accused of violating COVID-19 restrictions, and some say it was tied to violence downtown.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.