First responders prepare for extreme winter temps and send warnings for residents’ safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The snow is falling, the wind is whipping, and first responder crews across the Metro are ready.

“When temperatures get as cold as they’re expected to the next couple days, there’s several things that as first responders, we’re concerned about. One is the personal safety of our members and their ability to respond to those calls,” Metro West Fire Cpt. Matt Coppin said.

He said that means his crews are packing extra pairs of clothes, are constantly refueling trucks, and are making sure supplies are ready to go in case of an emergency. The same goes for St. Louis City, as firefighters are typically kept warm with their everyday gear, EMS workers, especially in freezing temps, have to go to extra lengths.

“They have to be able to maintain dexterity to be able to work on patients in the back of the ambulance, so they have to be able to be dressed warm on the inside, but as soon as they get to the back of the ambulance, they have to be able to take things off, be able to start lines, check pulses, administer medications,” St. Louis City Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson explained.

On top of first responders being prepared to help you, you can help them, too. In the event of a big snow, crews have advice for residents.

“If residents are able to and they can help us keep the fire hydrants clear, keep a six-foot diameter of snow shoveled away from those fire hydrants. That’s a huge help to us,” Coppin said.

Crews also recommend not parking on the street so emergency crews can get through if needed. If you absolutely have to travel, they said, you need to be prepared for the worst.

“Dress for the weather. Everybody’s been told to keep an extra blanket and things in your car should you become stranded. People are rushing a little bit too much, just slow down, and pay attention,” Jenkerson said.

When it comes to safety inside your home, first responders are watching out for you there as well.

“It would be a good start to the weekend and this cold weather if everybody would check their smoke detectors and also check their carbon monoxide detectors. If they’re not operating properly or you don’t have one, give us a call,” Jenkerson said.

It’s crucial during these extreme temperatures to check on elderly family or neighbors. Also, if you plan to heat your home with a space heater, you need to be careful.

“Space heaters aren’t meant as a primary heating source. They’re something to keep you warm while reading a book or watching TV, but they’re meant to be shut off when you leave the room and especially when you leave the house,” Coppin added.

First responders said they’d like residents to avoid using space heaters if they can, but if needed, plug them directly into the wall and don’t use an extension cord, keep them five feet away from furniture, tables or curtains, watch your kids and pets while the heater is on, and don’t leave them on overnight.

In the event of heavy snowfall and the need to shovel, first responders said residents need to take it easy in this extreme weather.

“We do anticipate seeing a lot of cardiac events over the next couple of days. I would encourage people to just be cognizant of their own abilities, know what you’re capable of doing, and if it doesn’t feel good, then have somebody else do it,” Coppin said.

As always, if you’re in need of first responders or have an emergency, dial 911.

