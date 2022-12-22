First Alert: Snow Winds Down, Dangerous Cold Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Snow Ends by Early Evening, Winds Turn Stronger

Below 0° during the evening, a frigid low of -6° tonight

Dangerous wind chills this evening & tonight, -20 to -35

First Alert Weather Day Friday-Saturday AM due to Wind Chills

Snow: Snow ends by early evening. Snowfall won’t be huge, around 1-2″. And the lower totals are in part due to snow blowing and difficult measuring, but also because the flakes are a smaller type than anticipated which don’t pile up as much. However, there will still be hazardous travel with slick conditions.

Cold: This evening and tonight we hit rock bottom from this Arctic blast. Evening temperatures will fall below zero and wind chills will drop to -20 to -25.

Wind: The strongest gusts will arrive this evening in the 40-45 mph range. This will make for brutal wind chills and blowing snow even through the snow is over this evening.

Friday: A frigid low of -6 with wind chills -25 to -35. The last time we had below zero temperatures in December was 33 years ago in 1989. And if wind chills hit -33 or colder, it would be a top ten coldest wind chill on record in St. Louis. Friday is dry and partly cloudy but our high only reaches 7 with a daytime wind chill of -15.

Christmas Eve Saturday is still a First Alert Weather Day focused on the morning wind chills of -10 to -20. It will be mostly sunny and cold, but temperatures will be climbing in the right direction with a high in the teens.

Christmas Sunday is cold but getting warmer compared to Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny and highs in the low 20s.

A big warm up arrives later next week!

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.