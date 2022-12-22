First Alert: Dangerous Cold Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Dangerous wind chills tonight, -20 to -35

First Alert Weather Day Friday-Saturday AM due to Wind Chills

Dry Friday through the Christmas holiday

Friday: A frigid low of -6 with wind chills -25 to -35. The last time we had below zero temperatures in December was 33 years ago in 1989. And if wind chills hit -33 or colder, it would be a top ten coldest wind chill on record in St. Louis. Friday is dry and partly cloudy but our high only reaches 7 with a daytime wind chill of -15.

Christmas Eve Saturday is still a First Alert Weather Day focused on the morning wind chills of -10 to -20. It will be mostly sunny and cold, but temperatures will be climbing in the right direction with a high in the teens.

Christmas Sunday is cold but getting warmer compared to Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny and highs in the low 20s.

A big warm up arrives later next week!

