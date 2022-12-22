E-scooters, bikes to be allowed again in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Electric scooters and bikes will return to downtown St. Louis in 2023. The vehicles had previously been banned in the neighborhood through the end of the year.

The City of St. Louis released a new commercial vehicle permit Thursday that outlined what the new rules will be for e-scooters and bikes. There will be a 300-vehicle limit in the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods, an age restriction to prevent those 18 and under from unlocking vehicles, and reducing scooter speed from 15 mph to 12 mph.

The permit will go to the Board of Public Service for review on January 3, Nick Desideri from the mayor’s office said in a press release. He said the city reviewed policies from other cities and got feedback from the community, city departments, and operating companies before making the decision to release the permit.

The permit must be renewed yearly. Operators will be limited to 1,500 bikes or scooters in the city.

