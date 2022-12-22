Community rallies around family after father, mother die months apart

ST. LOUIS (CBS) -- It’s a story about unconditional love and support and how it lifted a St. Louis family through a time of grief.

Earlier this year, three young children lost their father and mother just four months apart. Their community rallied around them, and relatives gave them a new home.

The family then faced a new set of challenges shown in the above video.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING FROM CBS NEWS

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE GOFUNDME

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.