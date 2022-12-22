Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

Accidents begin as snow hits St. Louis region
Accidents begin as snow hits St. Louis region(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The eastbound lanes of the interstate closed just before noon, as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.

Crash on I-44 near Cuba
Crash on I-44 near Cuba(MoDOT)

A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 closed the two left lanes past Reavis just before 1 p.m. in south St. Louis.

MoDOT’s traffic map shows roads in Central Missouri are covered with snow. The map shows the St. Louis region is still partly covered as of 1 p.m.

Keep an eye on traffic here.

