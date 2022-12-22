2 people killed in overnight triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following an overnight triple shooting in north St. Louis.

Police were called to a gas station at 10:30 p.m. on Riverview and N. Broadway for a shooting. Two victims were pronounced dead on scene and a third was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A homicide unit was requested. News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.