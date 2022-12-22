2 people killed in overnight triple shooting in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following an overnight triple shooting in north St. Louis.

Police were called to a gas station at 10:30 p.m. on Riverview and N. Broadway for a shooting. Two victims were pronounced dead on scene and a third was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A homicide unit was requested. News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 people were killed, 1 was hurt in an overnight triple shooting.
2 killed in overnight triple shooting
Snow and holiday shopping pack local grocery and hardware stores
Snow and holiday shopping pack local grocery and hardware stores
snow plow
Plow crews across the Metro get into position ahead of Thursday’s forecasted winter weather
Man found shot dead in Jennings
Man found shot dead in Jennings