What to do in power outages during cold weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm.

Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help.

They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen.

Ameren Missouri said one thing you can do is make sure your customer contact info is up-to-date online. That way, they can contact you with outage updates.

Some things you can do to keep heat in your home longer if you experience a power outage are to close your blinds and curtains, close off rooms to avoid wasting heat and stuff towels in cracks under doors to keep cold out.

