Warming shelters available ahead of freezing temperatures

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below-freezing temperatures are coming to the St. Louis region this week, which can put those that are unhoused at risk.

Officials in St. Louis City said they have more than 100 beds available. It is hard to gauge how many people will need their services, but they said they have overflow shelters available.

“One of which is to ensure that we did not have a revolving door for shelter services here in the City of St. Louis, and that means this year we’re providing 24-hour shelters for all of our overflow shelters here in the City of St. Louis,” said Yusef Scoggin, Director of Human Services in St. Louis City. “That also means that we’re providing additional shelter beds beyond what has been provided in the past.”

St. Louis City said they are sending out their Critical Response Team to check on those who are mentally ill and unhoused ahead of the severe weather to try to get them into shelters.

Warming centers are also available in St. Louis County.

“St. Louis County has been offering its residents warming shelters, cooling shelters, typically throughout any dangerous temperatures,” said Peter Glickert, Public Information Manager for the Department of Human Services in St. Louis County. “We are able to facilitate anybody that needs the services that they need. If this shelter fills up we have overflow capabilities. We will not turn anyone away.”

These warming centers are not only for unhoused people. Those without working heat in their homes are encouraged to use these services.

Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

According to the CDC, unhoused people are among those most at risk for hypothermia. Hypothermia can be deadly if left untreated.

Some warning signs of hypothermia are shivering, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

A list of warming center sites in Missouri and Illinois can be found on the United Way website. Or you can call United Way at 211 and get access to real-time bed availability, along with other resources, in your area.

