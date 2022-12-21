St. Louis County Health Department to suspend COVID-19 vaccinations, hand out of at-home tests Thursday, Friday due to winter weather

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Health Department will not be handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests or administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday or Friday due to the pending winter storm and frigid temperatures.

The forecast calls for several inches of snow in the St. Louis area Thursday, followed by bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills through Saturday. St. Louis County is canceling COVID-19 test distribution and vaccinations due to safety concerns about patient and staff safety. County Health Department Clinics will be open for other services until noon Thursday.

Testing provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for COVID, RSV and flu will still begin at 8:00 a.m. Thursday at the South County Center at 4580 S. Lindbergh. However, residents are urged to call 417-362-6398 to confirm ahead of time that it will be up and running.

