St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives special surprise to a family after spending months in the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A holiday miracle came a week early for a Metro family.

After spending eight months at St. Louis Children’s hospital, baby girl Vivi is home with her family just in time for Christmas.

Vivi’s mom, Amy Sullivan, said she was born in April with a very rare condition.

“There were very, very dark days with her,” Amy said. “Very dark days. But she is a fighter and she is strong.”

Vivi was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, or CDH, which means her diaphragm is not fully developed.

CDH occurs while the baby is developing in the womb. The diaphragm is not fully developed and because of this, organs, such as the stomach, small intestine, spleen, part of the liver, and the kidney may take up part of the chest cavity.

“I can’t put it into words quite honestly,” Kevin Sullivan, Vivi’s dad, said.

“You have to divide and compartmentalize and be able to leave your baby in the hands of people that care,” Amy said. “But when your baby is so sick and needs help, that’s where we had to leave her.”

After a hospitalization complicated by multiple surgeries, including 14 days of ECMO, Vivi is spending her first Christmas at home with her family.

“It’s something that we’re forever grateful for,” Amy said. “We really are.”

Although the holidays are a time of festive fun, it’s also during a time when doctors are warning of a tripledemic.

Vivi has a tracheostomy and is ventilator dependent, which makes her among the highest risk population for illness.

In order for her to have her first Christmas photo with Santa, the hospital arranged for a fully vaccinated, masked Santa to go to her home.

Her neonatologist, Dr. Patrick Sloan, stepped up to the plate, filling in for Santa.

“We spend a lot of time with these families and their babies at the bedside,” Dr. Sloan said. “It’s not the same for us as it is for the parents but we worry with them and we celebrate with them.”

Dr. Sloan said after months in the hospital, the Sullivan’s asked for a potential timeline of when Vivi would be able to finally go home.

“Even in July our goal was always to get her home for Christmas and we were able to do that,” Dr. Sloan said. “Her mom, Amy, held me to that.”

Amy said she thought Christmas together as a family of four wasn’t something she thought would be possible this year, let alone a family photo with Santa.

However, St. Louis Children’s Hospital made that wish a reality.

“To have a family photo together after practically a year of being apart, of being separated, of not being able to truly be together,” Amy said.

The Sullivan’s are grateful for their first Christmas picture with Santa as a family of four, rushing to print it and send it out.

