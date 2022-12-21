SSM Health, Foodbank collaborate to feed families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM-Health St. Joseph partnered with The St. Louis Area Foodbank to feed hundreds of people Tuesday.

They held a drive-thru event where over 200 people were able to get food.

Organizers say cars were lined up over 2 hours before distribution began.

This will be SSM-Health and The Foodbanks last collaboration for 2022 but they have 12 events planned so far for 2023.

