SSM Health, Foodbank collaborate to feed families
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM-Health St. Joseph partnered with The St. Louis Area Foodbank to feed hundreds of people Tuesday.
They held a drive-thru event where over 200 people were able to get food.
Organizers say cars were lined up over 2 hours before distribution began.
This will be SSM-Health and The Foodbanks last collaboration for 2022 but they have 12 events planned so far for 2023.
