Shoppers across St. Louis metro get last-minute items ahead of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes at the Dierburgs in Brentwood were full as people tried to stock up on last-minute items as meteorologists forecast winter weather, impacting much of the St. Louis metro Thursday, into Friday.

“You know how St. Louis, people go out, buy groceries with snow anticipated,” Shopper Simmone Cummings said. “I wanted to make sure we could get everything we needed for Christmas.”

Staff on hand, working hard, to get guests ready as winter weather looks to hit St. Louis, just days before the holiday

All hands on deck at @Dierbergs in Brentwood! Long lines to check out. Staff are hustling.



Everyone I spoke with has been kind, but they are weather aware. The forecasted snow has a lot of these people getting. Last minute items for Christmas, earlier than expected.

Shoppers fill the aisles as staff work to keep popular spots like the bread aisle fully stocked.

Cici Stephens is stocking up on sleds, with family coming in from out of town for the holiday.

“It’ll be fun,“ Stephens said. “You know Art Hill, that whole situation the children will love it.”

I did take a look at the bread aisle. It's stocked for the most part. The manager on duty says they have extra bread on hand to keep the shelves loaded to help customers get what they need.

Area hardware stores are also dealing with high demand. Southside Hardware, off Hampton Avenue, is constantly adding more bags of ice melt to a pile at the front of the store before it melts away.

Owner Steve Ripper said the holiday seems like the least of everyone’s concerns.

“They’re worried, they are prepping for weather, but more worried about their pipes freezing, are we going to have gas, have electricity. No matter what they are buying we aren’t talking about Christmas, we are talking about snow armageddon,” Ripper said.

Customers are filling into box stores too. Streams of cars can be seen outside Target, with lines inside at the checkout.

For the shoppers who spoke with News 4, they say they know the weather is coming so getting out a few days ahead of the storm is their best effort to be prepared and buckle up for what’s next.

“It is a concern but to the point we are prepared for it,” Cici Stephens shared. “I think we will be just fine as long as we have what we need, we will be fine.”

As far as hours of operation when the weather arrives…@Dierbergs’ current plan is business as usual.

6a-10p on Thursday

6a-11p on Friday



Any adjustments to hours would be a gametime decision, announced on its website and social media. @KMOV — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) December 21, 2022

Dierbergs said it will not change store hours. The current plan is business as usual: 6 a.m. -10 p.m. on Thursday 6 a.m. -11 p.m. on Friday.

Schnucks is also not changing store hours, but keep in mind, those stores will close at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on December 26th.

Both local grocers will be closed on Christmas.

