O’Fallon, MO man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fatal dose of fentanyl

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge sentenced Nathan Matson of O’Fallon, Missouri, to more than 18 years in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman in July 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Matson, 27, sold the woman 10 capsules containing fentanyl for $100. Matson’s sentencing memorandum says he lied to the woman, telling her he sold her morphine. She was found dead in her bathroom the next day.

Matson tested positive for opiates 25 times since he was charged with the woman’s death, the press release added, suggesting “he must have been selling fentanyl to support his own drug addiction even after the 2020 death.”

He pleaded guilty in August to fentanyl distribution.

