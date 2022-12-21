The Nutcracker returns to The Fox following pandemic delays, features local dancers on the big stage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Nutcracker performance returned to The Fox Theater last weekend following a two year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday featured two performances with a professional touring company accompanied by more than 120 local dancers, all of whom tried out for a role in the show.

“I just like dancing because you get to shake off all of your wiggles,” said six-year-old Sydney Roberts. “It makes me feel good that I’m going to be on the Fox Theater.”

The show is considered a community event, featuring local dancers from across the St. Louis region. After securing a spot in the show, the dancers rehearse at SkyStone Conservatory of the Arts in Webster Groves leading up to the performance.

“I just hope they have fun, I really hope they do,” said Jennifer Medina of the conservatory. “I hope they feel well prepared, that’s something we take seriously.”

During rehearsals, the young dancers get the opportunity to observe professional dancers from around the world who take part in the production.

“Any time you can bring different worlds together is a good thing,” said Medina. “It’s really fun for them to watch and learn from the professionals.”

Taking part in the show and learning the ins-and-outs of backstage are exciting for many of the dancers, who said despite seeing shows at the Fox, they’ve never performed on stage.

“I never thought I was actually going to be able to see it until I was really much older than I am know and now I get to see what it’s all like and it’s exciting,” said Dylan Gunn. “Some people never get the opportunity to do this so it’s cool.”

Sunday’s performances were both in front of sold-out crowds who took advantage of the one-day-only event.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.