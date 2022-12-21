Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for armed carjackings

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years and 10 months in prison for two carjackings in 2021.

Charges against 28-year-old Darius Eubanks alleged he stole a Chevy Malibu from someone at gunpoint at a north St. Louis County grocery store on June 27, 2021. He then crashed the vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street.

The charges alleged he then walked to a market close by, hit a woman with a pistol while she was putting her granddaughter into her car, and drove off with her Hyundai Sonata. Eubanks was arrested near his house in the 5000 block of Palm Avenue about 30 minutes later. He had a gun and the grandmother’s car keys.

Eubanks pleaded guilty in September to two carjackings and for using a gun in an act of violence.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are signs of frostbite, hypothermia ahead of temps below freezing
Here are signs of frostbite, hypothermia ahead of temps below freezing
What to do in a power outage during cold weather
What to do in power outages during cold weather
St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives a special surprise to a family after spending months in the...
St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives special surprise to a family after spending months in the hospital
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
O’Fallon, MO man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fatal dose of fentanyl