Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years and 10 months in prison for two carjackings in 2021.

Charges against 28-year-old Darius Eubanks alleged he stole a Chevy Malibu from someone at gunpoint at a north St. Louis County grocery store on June 27, 2021. He then crashed the vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street.

The charges alleged he then walked to a market close by, hit a woman with a pistol while she was putting her granddaughter into her car, and drove off with her Hyundai Sonata. Eubanks was arrested near his house in the 5000 block of Palm Avenue about 30 minutes later. He had a gun and the grandmother’s car keys.

Eubanks pleaded guilty in September to two carjackings and for using a gun in an act of violence.

