Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in Trooper Hopkins’ 2019 death

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Christopher R. Grant has been sentenced to prison after pleading to guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

Hopkins, 33, was killed in the line of duty while attempting to executive a search warrant at Grant’s East St. Louis home on August 23, 2019. According to court documents, Grant fired three rounds from a 9mm handgun when Hopkins and two members of the Illinois State Police Department’s SWAT Team went to his porch. Hopkins was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead later that night.

Less than a month after Hopkins’ death, Grant was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder, and other crimes associated with the possession of weapons and drug distribution. A federal grand jury returned a multi-count indictment of Grant for the same charges.

On July 9, 2021, Grant pleaded guilty in Federal Court for the murder of Hopkins in furtherance of a federal drug trafficking crime. Then, in November 2021, the District Court sentenced Grant to 34 years in prison.

Grant appeared in a St. Clair County courtroom Dec. 21, 2022 and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he is 82 years old.

Earlier this year, Al Stewart Jr. pleaded guilty to charges for his role in the fatal shooting and was sentenced to three years in prison.

