Local schools celebrate National Signing Day as athletes sign to dream schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is that time of the year again when high school athletes across the country sign their letters of intent to the school of their dreams. Here in the metro, four athletes of the 2022 Missouri state champions Cardinal Ritter football team placed their signatures on the piece of paper to their future home.

ATH Marvin Burks: The four- star 2022 Defensive player of the year and First-Team All-State Defensive Back committed to the University of Missouri. This past season, he had a total of 95 tackles, and an interception. On offense, playing running back, he ran for 1,717 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.

WR Fredrick Moore: Moore signed his letter of intent to the University of Michigan. The offensive player of the year and four star receiver collected a total of 1,504 yards in receiving and 24 touchdowns.

WR Ryan Boyd: Boyd signed his letter to Missouri State University. The Third-Team All-State receiver was behind Moore in yards with 1,036 and scored 13 touchdowns.

ATH Dallas Winner-Johnson: Johnson will join Boyd at Missouri State University. The Third-Team All-State linebacker contributed a lot to the team on both sides of the ball. He racked up a total of 167 receiving yards on offense playing receiver and tight end, and had 56 tackles on defense.

Here are more players from other schools in the area that signed their Letters of Intent:

ATH Keshawn Hayden (East St. Louis): Central Michigan

DE Antwon “Jo Jo” Hayden (East St. Louis): University of Illinois

OL Paris Patterson (East St. Louis): University of Arkansas

OT Brandon Henderson (East St. Louis): University of Illinois

ATH Christian Gray (Desmet Jesuit): Notre Dame

TE Mac Markway (De Smet Jesuit): Louisiana State University (LSU)

DB Elijah Thomas (De Smet Jesuit): New Mexico State University

LB Michael Teason (CBC): Missouri State University

RB Jeremiyah Love (CBC): Notre Dame

TE Brett Norfleet (Francis Howell): University of Missouri

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.