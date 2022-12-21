Illinois Police warn drivers of upcoming storm

Prepare for winter storm driving
Prepare for winter storm driving(AAA)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police are asking people to stay off roads and be careful during this upcoming winter storm.

If travel is necessary, allow for slower travel times and move over for emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them.

First Alert: Winter Storm With Triple Threat of Snow, Cold & Wind

This winter event coincides with Scott’s Law Day on December 23, which honors public safety workers and reminds motorists to slow down and move over for emergency personnel.

Violating Scott’s Law can lead to fines of no less than $250 or more than $10,000, as well as possible suspension of the driver’s license.

“With the hazardous winter weather approaching, it is extremely important everyone follow the rules of Scott’s Law,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Do your part, remain attentive, slow down, and move over, so that we all make it home safely, not only this weekend, but always.”

