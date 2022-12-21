Here are signs of frostbite, hypothermia ahead of temps below freezing

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The freezing temperatures won’t just impact your commute this week. It can also affect your health as wind chills are expected to be as low as -30.

Frostbite is a concern as the temperatures drop and snow is on the way. Frostbite happens when the tissue right below the skin begins to freeze. If exposed areas become red and painful, it’s an early sign of frostbite.

Hypothermia is another concern, which can happen with prolonged exposure to temperatures below freezing. If it progresses and you develop confusion, fatigue, dizziness, or slurred speech, you need to get medical attention.

