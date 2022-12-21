First Alert: Winter Storm With Triple Threat of Snow, Cold & Wind

First Alert Weather:

Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses

Snow ends Thursday evening, but blowing snow may still cause some travel problems

Dangerous wind chills -15 to -30 Thursday evening to Friday night

Wednesday is dry and chilly, but you’re good to go if you have any travel.

Here’s the timeline and impacts from this storm that hits Thursday and provides a triple threat of snow, cold and wind. 2-4″ is expected for most of us.

Thursday (KMOV)

Snow: While we may see some rain or snow mix early Thursday morning, the bulk of the snowfall will be Thursday late morning through the early evening. For St. Louis, the bulk of the accumulation occurs mainly between 11am to 5PM. 2-4″ for most of us, and we still have time to get new model data so stay with us if we get a curveball and some changes.

Cold: This will be a dramatic drop in temperatures Thursday. 30s in the morning and we’ll be just about 0° by Thursday evening. Expect dangerous wind chills Thursday evening through Friday night in the -15 to -30 range.

Wind: It will turn windy with the strongest gusts of 35-45 mph from Thursday evening through Friday. This will cause blowing snow and take down some tree branches. Larger limbs coming down and an isolated outage are less likely in this range but not out of the question.

Travel: The worst travel will be Thursday while it’s snowing and blowing from late morning through the afternoon. Blizzard-like conditions are expected (which means reduced visibility). But even after the snow ends early Thursday evening, the blowing and drifting snow may cause issues Thursday night through Friday morning.

Friday: Below zero temperatures are expected Friday morning. The last time we had below zero temperatures in December was 33 years ago in 1989. Friday is dry but be aware there could be some lingering road issues due to blowing and drifting snow. Winds will gust over 40 MPH and there will be dangerous wind chills from -15 to -30 from morning through the night.

Christmas Eve Saturday and Christmas Sunday look dry.

Stay tuned for more on the approaching winter storm.

