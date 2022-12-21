Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures.

  • Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses.
  • Snow ends Thursday evening, but blowing snow may still cause some travel problems.
  • Dangerous wind chills -15 to -30 Thursday evening to Friday night.

Closures

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation said Winterfest at Kiener Plaza will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to the weather and will be reopening on Monday.

St. Louis County announced Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Missouri History Museum canceled its Thursday Nights at the Museum program.

