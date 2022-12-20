Woman accused of punching man as he was escorting her out of ER

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is facing charges, accused of punching a man that escorted her out of the emergency room at South City Hospital.

Ariel Dilworth, 27, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police tell News 4 that Richard Wader, 45, of Potosi was escorting her out of the emergency room after she was treated at South City Hospital on October 26, when she punched him in the head. Wader initially told hospital staff that he was not injured. but later that day, Wader showed signs of distress and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

On December 16, Wader’s death was declared a homicide.

