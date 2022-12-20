WANTED: Man caught on camera using debit card stolen from car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who was spotted on surveillance video using a stolen debit card.

The card was taken from a vehicle on the 2100 block of Market St. in downtown St. Louis on Dec. 11.

The victim told officers her car was broken into and her purse and other items were stolen.

The suspect was later seen on surveillance video using her debit card.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

