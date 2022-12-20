WANTED: FBI searching for man facing child sex trafficking charges

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI is asking for help locating a man who is facing child sex trafficking charges in state and federal court.

Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, was indicted in St. Louis December 7 on one count of child sex trafficking.

It is believed Fields is still in Missouri, and is in Franklin County or Phelps County.

The indictment accuses Fields of attempting to recruit, entice, provide, patronize and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act from about January 2013 until June 2017.

Fields is also facing charges including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering in Franklin County.

Anyone with information about this person’s location is urged to contact their local FBI office or police.

