Urgent Care’s EMT program creates a new pathway for improving staffing shortages in healthcare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With ongoing constraints in hospitals and urgent cares across the Metro from the rise in flu, COVID and RSV cases, a commitment to helping others has never felt more in high demand.

“Definitely, it’s a lot of work right now for sure, but I just knew I wanted to help and it’s been very rewarding,” Rachel Brown said.

“Even before the pandemic, we’ve had a shortage in health care,” Kelly Baynes, Vice President of Operations for Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC), said. “Once we got into the pandemic, the shortage became even more of a concern… there’s long waits in the ER, it’s difficult to get in to even your primary doctor right now that we in turn in the urgent care setting have seen patients that are a higher acuity than we may normally have seen pre-COVID.”

In searching for a remedy to the chronic healthcare shortage problem, Total Access Urgent Care started its own EMT program last year. It consists of either a seven or 12-week course designed to give anyone the skills they need to become licensed EMTs.

“We’ve had eight full classes that have become licensed through the state of Missouri to be EMTs. So, those are now either TAUC employees and working for us or in other health care facilities or EMS fire systems,” Baynes said.

The program has already drawn in new hires at Total Access Urgent Cares, like Rachel Brown.

“I had just graduated college and I was looking to get my foot in the door into healthcare and I was actually a patient when I found out about the program, so I decided to apply,” Brown said. “It’s a lot of just like healthcare, a lot of people never even had a course in healthcare so it’s a lot of like anatomy physiology, things like that, but then a lot of skills as well…like back boarding, splinting, [and] CPR training.”

One hundred people have already gone through the same program and TAUC is gearing up for more classes in 2023.

“We have an 89 percent pass rate, so they actually graduate from the program. Of those, so far, and there’s still a lot on the pipeline, we have I think 36 Missouri licensed EMTs,” said AJ Holt, program director at Total Access Urgent Care. “It’s a really great way to kind of get your foot in the door of medicine and try it out and see if it’s even for you.”

“It’s given me so many skills that I use daily, just kind of without thinking about it at this point, but I wouldn’t otherwise have known,” Brown said.

Some carry on those skills into other roles in the medical field or additional schooling.

“A lot of programs require having experience, but they don’t hire you if you don’t have experience, so this is a good way…like a good stepping stone for a lot of people,” Brown said.

It also serves as a stepping stone toward improving care across the metro.

“It’s great to see that there are still humans out there that want to help each other,” Holt said.

Right now, TAUC’s EMT program is looking for people to take their seven or 12-week course and those who commit to work at total access urgent care after they complete the program will be reimbursed the full $1,200 tuition over 12 months.

“Our focus right now is in staffing total access urgent care and helping our patients just make their days better,” Holt said.

More information on the program and the chance to sign up can be found on the TAUC EMT site.

