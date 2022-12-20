Thousands of soldiers travel home for the holidays from Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Many people are traveling this week as it gets closer to the holidays.

Tuesday morning there was a special send-off at Lambert as troops from Missouri flew home to celebrate with their families.

4,000 soldiers, including trainee Victoria Sanchez, traveled from Fort Leonard Wood to St. Louis to fly home for the holidays.

“I’m very family oriented so it’s gonna be really good for me to see them,” Sanchez says. “I really miss them a lot.”

Major General James Bonner says it’s something they’re all thankful for.

“To be able to go back home, spend time with their family and have an opportunity to reconnect with their family,” Bonner says. “But also to go back and be able to tell the wonderful Army story.”

Bob Phillips has been working with the USO since 2007, after being active duty in the Navy for 30 years.

Phillips says the group of young soldiers he met on Tuesday inspired him.

“Their attitude,” Phillips says. “Their focus. It’s just a reassuring part of what it is to be an American.”

Drill Sergeant Jacob Wair is one of the many heading home.

“It’s extremely important to us,” Wair says.

The USO is in need of more volunteers, with or without a military background.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.