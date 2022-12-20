This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One Carol Schreiber is a Santa fan. A Santa super-fan. She doesn’t have a handful or a dozen ... but hundreds and hundreds of them.

It takes Schreiber three weeks to fill each floor with festive figures. “I’m not crazy,” she says. Like all things, it started with a single moment and a single Santa. What happened between the first Santa and number 640?

Watch the above video as Steve Harris tells us the details behind all the Santas.

