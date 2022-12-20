St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli will remain open thanks to a new owner with local ties.

AJ Moll said Hanukkah is a minor Jewish holiday, but it’s a major deal.

As this local store continues to serve for at least another six decades.

When it comes to the food business, brand recognition is everything.

“It’s an institution, this place has been here a long time,” said Phillip Polsky, who has been going to Kohn’s for 40 years.

It’s why he didn’t want to see the place close.

“It would trouble me. I mean I have a lot of family here who is orthodox who keep kosher, what are they going to do, get all their stuff from Chicago?” he said.

Lenny Kohn’s parents opened the store in 1963, expanding over the years and bringing meats and groceries to the old Olive Street Road staple.

Back in March, nerves were rattled when a sell was announced.

“This would be such a big loss for the community because we need a kosher deli, kosher meats, kosher bakery,” said Moll, the new general manager and partner for Kohn’s.

“We want to keep all the recipes the same. Mrs. Kohn came from Europe and her recipes are amazing. We want to add onto the experience,” Moll said.

There is some talk of a sushi bar or coffee bar in the future, but the big change coming is keeping the doors open until 7 p.m.

“I have been told by some I’m a savior, which I don’t understand like I’m just a regular guy, I wanted to see the business succeed, but people are excited we will be here at least another 20 more years,” Moll said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.