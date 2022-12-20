St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase of hate crimes

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the FBI, hate crimes are rising.

In Missouri, the bureau reports a 70% jump in cases between 2020 and 2021.

On Monday, St. Louis County’s Prosecutor Wesley Bell spoke about the increase, saying no one should have to tolerate this hate.

Bell said the best way to help victims and bring those responsible to justice is to report instances of a hate crime to the police.

You can always do that anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

