St. Louis CITY SC’s schedule released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The schedule for St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural season was released Tuesday.

The club will open the season on the road vs. Austin FC on February 25. The first regular season game at CITYPARK will be on March 4, when the CITY SC hosts Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. The home schedule includes two games against Sporting KC and one game against Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Rapids. The regular season finale is scheduled for October 21 vs Seattle Sounders FC.

For the entire schedule, click here.

